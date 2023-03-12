 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two-wheeler, passenger-vehicle exports decline in February

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Total passenger vehicle exports declined 9 per cent to 46,486 units from 51,213 units in the year-ago period, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Exports of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers from India declined by 35 per cent in February mainly due to the weakening of currencies against the US dollar in destination countries, especially in the African continent.

According to data released by industry body SIAM, shipments of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers declined to 3,01,561 units last month from 4,63,025 units in February 2022.

Two-wheeler exports dropped by 37 per cent to 2,35,087 units last month from 3,75,689 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle shipments declined to 2,01,097 units last month from 3,49,221 units in the year-ago period. Scooter exports, however, rose to 33,378 units as compared with 24,830 units in February 2022.

Total three-wheeler shipments declined by 45 per cent to 19,640 units in February from 35,997 units in the same month last year.