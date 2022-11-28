 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled; gets 21.1 km/l mileage thanks to strong hybrid tech

Stanford Masters
Nov 28, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Toyota has finally launched the much-anticipated Hycross complete with all-new styling, new engines and strong hybrid tech that promises more mileage

Starting with its looks, the Hycross takes a more aggressive stance akin to what you might see from an SUV rather than a tame MPV that is the old-gen Innova.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has just unveiled the Innova Hycross with its all-new hybrid technology. While the company hasn’t announced prices, we have been given a full unveiling of the car along from the exterior design to the interior theme and equipment.

Design

Starting with its looks, the Hycross takes a more aggressive stance akin to what you might see from an SUV rather than a tame MPV that is the old-gen Innova. Up front, the grille is a large hexagonal unit finished in gunmetal grey. Flanking that, the Hycross doesn’t get the split headlamp cluster that is becoming the trend. Instead, that is where the turn indicators now sit. Fog lamps have been moved into the bumper just above the faux skid plate.

The sides are characterised by a strong shoulder line and very prominent wheel arches. The rims themselves are a new set of silver alloys adding to the already muscular stance. The glasshouse near the D-pillar has been revised now and instead of sloping up, the window is in line with the shoulder, allowing for a better view for the passengers in the third row. And finally, the rear has chunky tail lamps and blacked out rear bumper finished with a skid plate at the bottom and a rather large exhaust on the right side.

Powertrain

The Innova Hycross unlike the Innova Crysta doesn’t get a diesel option. Instead, a petrol and a strong hybrid powertrain do duty to propel the car. The standard petrol 2-litre four cylinder engine produces 172 hp of maximum power and 205 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a single CVT transmission.