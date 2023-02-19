 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Next-gen Hyundai Verna set to launch on March 21: All you need to know

Feb 19, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The new Hyundai Verna gets a complete redesign with styling elements similar to some of the other next-gen Hyundai's. There is a new, more powerful engine on offer as well.

Hyundai is all set to launch the next generation of the Verna sedan on March 21, shortly after releasing teaser images for us to mull over. Bookings for the car, though, have already begun.

New design

From what we can see, the new Verna will sport all-new styling. A lot of the new elements are heavily inspired by some of the newer Hyundai cars already in the market.

Take for example the split headlamp set-up which sports a full-width DRL bar smiling across the face. Then there is the grille which, again, spans the width of the nose and features inserts similar to those on the Tucson. A side view of the car reveals a sportier aesthetic thanks to a notchback design and newly-designed alloy wheels.