More than 2.78 lakh EVs registered in India in Jan-March 2023: Nitin Gadkari

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

According to the data on the portal, the registration of electric vehicles (EVs) in India rose to 10,20,679 in 2022 from 3,29,808 in 2021.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said more than 2.78 lakh electric vehicles have been registered in the country in 2023 calendar year so far.

Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are in the process of migrating to Vahan portal and hence their data on EV registration is partially included while Telangana and Lakshadweep data is not available on the portal, Gadkari said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planted 344.27 lakh tress under Green Highways Policy during the period 2016-17 to 2022-23 (up to February 2023).