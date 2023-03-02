 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MG Motor India names its soon-to-be-released Smart EV as 'Comet'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

The British automotive company said the arrival of the "Comet" coincides with a period in which driving in crowded urban centres is turning into a stressful chore

MG Motor said "Comet" offers connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

MG Motor India on March 2 said it has named its future Smart EV as "Comet", deriving the name from the famous British aircraft that competed in the 1934 England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

The British automotive company said the arrival of the "Comet" coincides with a period in which driving in crowded urban centres is turning into a stressful chore that necessitates the urgent need for innovative and future solutions due to rising fuel prices, lack of parking spots, and rising pollution.

MG Motor added that electric vehicles can help lessen the impact on the environment, save money, and provide comfort and convenience, and that the "Comet" takes this idea a step further by offering connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

