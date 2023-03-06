Jaguar Land Rover sales jump 33% in UK market, Tata Motors stock climbs

A jump in the sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), one of the premium offerings of Tata Motors, in the UK led to a surge in the company's shares in the Indian stock markets on March 6.

As per the numbers released for February 2023, Tata Motors recorded a total sales of 1,670 units of JLR in the British market during the month, which is 33 percent higher as against 1,253 units sold during the year-ago period.

This led to a noticeable jump in the stock of Tata Motors, which climbed by nearly three percent to cross the Rs 440 mark.

At 3:30 pm, the shares settled at Rs 440.70 apiece at the BSE, which was 2.97 percent higher than the closing price of March 3. At the NSE, it settled at Rs 440.10, marking a 2.83 percent surge as against the ending price of the last trading session.

Moneycontrol News