Government blocks pending subsidy claims of two OEMs under FAME II; seeks ‘sufficient’ compliance proof

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech were served notices by the government related to the alleged misappropriation of subsidies given under the FAME scheme.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the Rs 10,000 crore package for the second phase of FAME scheme on February 28, 2019 (Representative image/Reuters)

The central government has blocked pending subsidy claims of two electric vehicle manufacturers under the FAME India Phase II scheme, said the Minister of State For Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar while answering the Lok Sabha. The Ministry had received complaints related to the violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) FAME India Scheme Phase-II by two Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Post investigation, these two OEM models have been suspended from the FAME scheme. Gurjar added that the OEMs are required to submit sufficient evidence to show their compliance to PMP timelines.

The investigation into FAME scheme irregularities was initiated by government testing agencies the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) after whistleblowers raised apprehensions.

