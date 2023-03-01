 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Full throttle: Car sales continue to climb in February '23

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported a 10 percent growth in its domestic PV sales to 147,467 units in February 2023, compared to 133,948 units in the same month last year.

After witnessing a healthy growth in numbers during January, the automotive sector, especially the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, reported strong sales figures in February 2023. The wholesale numbers are up due to a healthy uptick in the urban markets, pent-up demand, marriage season and further improvement in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported a 10 percent growth in its domestic PV sales to 147,467 units in February 2023, compared to 133,948 units in the same month last year. The company’s total domestic wholesales, including PVs, light commercial vehicles and sales to other OEMs or original equipment manufacturers, stood at 155,114 units during the month under review, up from 140,035 units in February last year.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s (HMIL) domestic sales rose 6.7 percent year-on-year, with 47,001 units sold in February 2023 versus 44,050 units in February 2022.