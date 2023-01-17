 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Connected vehicles gain prominence at Auto Expo‘23

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

This is thanks to unprecedented demand for embedded telematics as car buyers seek higher levels of safety, comfort and convenience while driving their vehicles.

Image Credit: Continental Automotive

At the ongoing Auto Expo, even though electric vehicles (EVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) remained the talking point, there was also an exhaustive showcase of ‘Gizmos-on-wheels’ or The Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled vehicles by most of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).  Most of the exhibitors at the Expo, such as MG, Hyundai, Lexus, etc., have unanimously affirmed that ‘Connected Cars’ is the ‘next big thing’ in the passenger vehicle (PV) market in addition to electric mobility.

Industry observers reckon that there is an unprecedented demand for embedded telematics as car buyers seek higher levels of safety, comfort, and convenience while driving their vehicles.

In layman’s terms, a “connected car” refers to any PV, which has embedded software that enables the user to communicate with external gadgets, such as smartphones or smart devices (at home) or other vehicles via wireless communication technologies, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.

Som Kapoor, EY India Automotive, Future of Mobility Leader (Consulting), and Partner, said,“With the advent of the 5G tech, more and more connected features will be launched by OEMs. Most cars will have such products as standard features across car segments. Some of these features make the mobility of the future possible too.”


As per data shared by Jato Dynamics, the penetration of connected cars in the Indian PV market was 35 percent in the calendar year 2021, which went up to 46 percent in 2022 and is expected to shoot up further to 63 percent this year.

As Ravi Bhatia, Director, of JATO Dynamics, told Moneycontrol, “The cars are transforming from hardware-driven vehicles to software-driven vehicles. As a result, phenomenal possibilities have opened up. There are possibilities for better user experience in terms of infotainment, safety, and comfort.”