Cars and motorcycles set to get more expensive from January'23

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Prices may go up again by April, when stricter norms kick in and vehicles must be equipped to monitor emissions in real time

If you plan to buy a new car in the New Year, the sticker price may set you off by 1-3 percent more than what you would pay until December 31.

Carmakers from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors to luxury brands Audi and Mercedes-Benz have announced plans to increase prices across their offerings starting next month to partially offset the impact of rising costs. They had said earlier that costs would increase through 2022 amid a shortage of semiconductors, among other factors.

Prices are going up as car sales in India revive after disruptions caused by COVID-19 and shortages of components including semiconductors. Companies are expanding vehicle production capacities and Maruti Suzuki is building a new factory in Haryana.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki, which makes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR cars, said the price increases will differ based on the model.

“The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce costs and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase,” Maruti Suzuki said in a stock exchange filing on December 2.

Hyundai Motor India said new prices for its i10 Nios, Creta, Venue, Verna, and Tucson models, will come into effect in January.