Auto Expo 2023 | BYD India to launch Seal electric luxury sedan by Q4 2023

Build Your Dreams (BYD) debuted the BYD Seal electric car at the Auto Expo 2023. With the addition of the new car, the company will increase the number of its model offerings.

It should be noted that Seal is the third model in the brand's portfolio in India, while other models include the BYD Atto 3 and BYD e6.

The new BYD Seal sedan takes design cues from the Ocean X concept that the company unveiled back in 2021. The car features radical design, a couple-like all-glass roof, split headlight design, and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, BYD Seal EV gets a full-width LED light bar that gives a wide look to the vehicle.

The company is set to launch the electric sedan in the second quarter and deliveries to begin in October. Moreover, there are plans in action to launch multiple other models in the country to ameliorate its presence in the market.

