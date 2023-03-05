 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2023 thrills adventure seekers in Mumbai

Mar 05, 2023 / 12:08 AM IST

The two-day curated training sessions are designed exclusively for BMW adventure motorcyclists and will be held at BAR- Academy of Motorcycling, Vajreshwari Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra on 4-5 March 2023.

BMW Motorrad commences its most awaited training program GS Experience 2023 in Mumbai. GS Experience will offer riders a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional capabilities of BMW Motorrad's class-leading legendary GS range in its natural habitat.

BMW Motorrad will host this two-day immersive brand experience for GS enthusiasts across 11 cities Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Designed exclusively for BMW GS owners the two-day level 1 program will help riders to master basics of off-road riding. The day 1 training program is for BMW GS owners of 650 cc and above GS bikes. While the day 2 is for BMW 310 GS riders. The training includes basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, enduro steering and other exercises such as gravel riding, emergency stops on slope, emergency braking and riding on inclines. Riders automatically qualify for level 2 training upon successful completion of level 1.