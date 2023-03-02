 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stakes high for BJP ahead of counting of votes in 3 northeastern states today

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

Among the three states, it is Tripura which promises to have more national resonance than the two others as traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time to challenge the BJP in the election to the state’s 60-member assembly.

BJP bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018. This time, it may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

Stakes are high for the BJP ahead of the counting of votes today for three state assembly polls as results will signal if it has deepened its roots in Tripura, a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or the opposition has managed to dent its influence.

In this battle among the national parties, it is the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha that has emerged as an X-factor as the sway of its founder, scion of erstwhile royalty, among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations, more so as the BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had done well in the tribal region in 2018.

The BJP had won 36 seats and the IPFT eight last time. With the IPFT in decline following the death of its founder N C Debbarma, the burden of delivering a majority rests largely on the shoulders of the BJP while its two main rivals have united.