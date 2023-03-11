 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsNagaland

Congress urges Nagaland Guv to 'nullify' appointment of MLAs as advisors

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

The Congress, which did not win any seat in the state elections, sought the intervention of the governor to nullify the appointment of the advisors and the speaker pro tem.

The Congress urged Nagaland Governor La Ganesan to "nullify" the appointment of 24 newly-elected MLAs as advisors in various departments, claiming that the government violated constitutional provisions as they did not take oath as legislators before their appointment.

It is astonishing to note that the NDPP-BJP were in a rush to appoint advisors in different government departments, state Congress working president Khriedi Theunuo said, adding that without taking the oath, these legislators are not "full-fledged MLAs" of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

"Nonetheless, the NDPP-BJP government in clear violation of the constitutional principles of the separation of powers between the legislature, judiciary and executive which is the basic structure of the Constitution of India, has given the executive powers as Advisors to the 24 of them (MLAs)," Theunuo said.

The state government on Thursday appointed the 24 newly-elected MLAs advisors to various government departments.