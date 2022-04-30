 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Northeast took lead in digital transactions in January-March period; Assam witnessed fastest adoption: PhonePe

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

PhonePe is accepted as a payment option across the "toughest terrains of the region including far-flung towns such as the Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh", the Walmart-owned payments platform said.

(Representative image: Twitter/@PhonePe_)

India's Northeast region, which includes some of the country's remotest areas, took lead in digital transactions during the January-March period, fintech major PhonePe said as it released the "digital payment trends for Q1 2022".

"Northeast region has been a big driver of the growth in digital transactions in Q1 2022," the Walmart-owned payments platform said, adding that PhonePe is accepted as a payment option across the "toughest terrains of the region including far-flung towns such as the Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh".

The highest quarter-on-quarter growth in transactions has been recorded by Assam, as per the data projects released by the company. "Assam witnessed the fastest adoption with 2.5+ lakh merchants in 2022 compared to just 10,000 merchants in 2020, followed by Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Mizoram," it said.

Along with the acquisition rate, the overall transactions have also seen a significant rise from around 14.8 lakh transactions in Q1 2018 to over 7.5 crore transactions in Q1 this year, it added.