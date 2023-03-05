 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newly elected MLAs to take oath in Meghalaya Assembly on March 6

Mar 05, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators

The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma. (PTI file Photo)

A special session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been convened for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the speaker, a senior official said on Sunday.

The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official said.

The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of speaker, commissioner and secretary of the Assembly, Andrew Simons, told PTI.

The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.