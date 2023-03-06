 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on March 7

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

BJP's Manik Saha, too, will take oath as the chief minister of the saffron-party led alliance government in Tripura on March 9.

NDPP's Neiphiu Rio and NPP's Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively on Tuesday.

BJP's Manik Saha, too, will take oath as the chief minister of the saffron-party led alliance government in Tripura on Thursday, a day after Holi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend all three ceremonies this week.

Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in his state even as the central government continues talks with former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.