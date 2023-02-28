Exit polls predict a Congress wipeout in Meghalaya

In 2018 elections, Congress had emerged as single largest party by securing 29 percent vote share and 21 seats, but failed to form a government.



Eyeing to make a comeback in 2023 Assembly polls, Congress promised a slew of measures, including free healthcare, education for girls and electricity for below poverty line (BPL) families, if it’s voted to power.



However, according to the exit poll predictions by various agencies on February 27, Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly with chief minister Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP) projected to win the most seats in the state, but short of the half-way mark.



As per India-Today - Axis My India, NPP will win 18-24 seats, Trinamool 5-9, Congress 6-12 and the BJP 4-8. The predictions by Zee News-Matrize showed NPP will win 21-26 seats, Trinamool 8-13, BJP 6-11, Congress 3-6 and BJP 6-11.



Another exit poll Jan Ki Baat far lesser figures to the NPP. It projected NPP may get 11-16 seats, Trinamool 9-14, Congress 6-11 and the BJP 3-7, again a lesser figure from others for the party.

In this situation, West Bengal chief minister led Trinamool Congress may emerge as a game changer as it is expected to win the second highest seats in the state.

In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP had won two seats after contesting 47 and got a vote share of ten percent. The saffron party’s two elected members joined hands with NPP along with other parties to form the government.

However, this time the BJP ended its alliance with NPP before elections and contested all 60 seats alone. BJP had a complicated status in coalition government and raised several corruption issues against NPP.

Earlier in an interview with Moneycontrol, Pradeep Gupta, psephologist and managing director of Axis My India had said, “Meghalaya has a 60-member House, but considering the vital role of small parties, it is going to be a tightrope for everyone. I would say, it will be a Khichdi. The regional parties come up with one or two seats.”

On February 27, Meghalaya witnessed a voter turnout of 74.3 percent in 59 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya. Polls to the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of HDR Lyngdoh, a United Democratic Party candidate.

