Exit polls predict a Congress wipeout in Meghalaya

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

The Indian National Congress, which once dominated the north-eastern state Meghalaya seems to get wiped out as exit polls have predicted the party will come a distant third in the state.

In 2018 elections, Congress had emerged as single largest party by securing 29 percent vote share and 21 seats, but failed to form a government.

 
Eyeing to make a comeback in 2023 Assembly polls, Congress promised a slew of measures, including free healthcare, education for girls and electricity for below poverty line (BPL) families, if it’s voted to power.

 
However, according to the exit poll predictions by various agencies on February 27, Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly with chief minister Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP) projected to win the most seats in the state, but short of the half-way mark.

 
As per India-Today - Axis My India, NPP will win 18-24 seats, Trinamool 5-9, Congress 6-12 and the BJP 4-8. The predictions by Zee News-Matrize showed NPP will win 21-26 seats, Trinamool 8-13, BJP 6-11, Congress 3-6 and BJP 6-11.