Meghalaya polls: NPP ahead in 22 seats, UDP in 7

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

The BJP and the Congress were leading in six seats each, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in five and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in four seats.

(Representative image: Reuters)

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 22 seats, while the UDP was ahead in seven, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was ahead in two seats, while two Independent candidates were also leading. People's Democratic Front was leading in one seat, as per latest trends available for 55 out of 59 constituencies.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP.