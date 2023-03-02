Meghalaya polls: NPP ahead in 22 seats, UDP in 7

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 22 seats, while the UDP was ahead in seven, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The BJP and the Congress were leading in six seats each, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in five and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in four seats.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was ahead in two seats, while two Independent candidates were also leading. People's Democratic Front was leading in one seat, as per latest trends available for 55 out of 59 constituencies.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing behind NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 620 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat. Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by 457 votes over NPP's ND Shira. Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was trailing behind Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress by 54 votes in Mairang constituency. Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

