With a national party tag, Karnataka is key to AAP’s expansion plans

Apr 25, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

AAP, which is looking to establish a pan-India presence, is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, and has legislators in Goa and Gujarat. Opening its account in Karnataka would mark the advent of the party in the South.

Last month, AAP had released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections with ten key promises, along the lines of Delhi and Punjab.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party — a move that is likely to give a fresh impetus to its expansion plans. The first election that AAP will contest after getting the national party tag is Karnataka, polling for which will take place on 10 May. Party leaders are of the view that performing well in Karnataka could “open the doors’ for its electoral prospects in southern Indian states.

AAP is currently in power in two northern states, Delhi and Punjab, and has legislators in the coastal states of Goa and Gujarat. If it manages to open its account in Karnataka, it would be the first such instance for AAP in a southern Indian state. While AAP leaders are hopeful of this, political experts feel the party still has a long way to go before it has a significant electoral presence in Karnataka.

The ongoing elections in Karnataka are expected to see a tight contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress. Regional force Janata Dal (Secular) could also play a key role. The counting of votes will take place on 13 May.

Poor show so far