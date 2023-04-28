 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka elections | What to expect from PM Modi's two-day visit to the state ahead of polls

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

The BJP is seeking a win in Karnataka, which is home to one of the party's oldest organisational units.

PM Modi's upcoming two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka will mark his ninth visit to the state since February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 29 and 30, where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

Modi will travel from Delhi to Bidar airport on April 29, then take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public assembly at 11 am.

After that, the prime minister will head to Vijayapura for another public gathering at 1 pm, followed by a visit to Kudachi in Belagavi district for his third public meeting of the day at about 2:45 p.m. He will then make his way to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a grand roadshow.

Modi's schedule for April 30 includes departing from Raj Bhavan and heading to Kolar for a public meeting at 11:30 am. He will then travel to Channapatna in Ramanagara district for another public meeting at 1:30 pm. Later, he will go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district to address the public at 3:45 p.m. Finally, the prime minister will hold a roadshow in Mysuru in the evening.