Karnataka elections | What to expect from PM Modi's two-day visit to the state ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 29 and 30, where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

Modi will travel from Delhi to Bidar airport on April 29, then take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public assembly at 11 am.

After that, the prime minister will head to Vijayapura for another public gathering at 1 pm, followed by a visit to Kudachi in Belagavi district for his third public meeting of the day at about 2:45 p.m. He will then make his way to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a grand roadshow.

Modi's schedule for April 30 includes departing from Raj Bhavan and heading to Kolar for a public meeting at 11:30 am. He will then travel to Channapatna in Ramanagara district for another public meeting at 1:30 pm. Later, he will go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district to address the public at 3:45 p.m. Finally, the prime minister will hold a roadshow in Mysuru in the evening.

Modi's upcoming two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka will mark his ninth visit to the state since February. The BJP is seeking a win in Karnataka, which is home to one of the party's oldest organisational units. The BJP's pitch for the Assembly polls is centred around the formula of a double-engine growth government, with both the state and Centre working in tandem. Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is in charge of the party's campaign committee, and union minister Shobha Karandlaje is putting together the election management committee. Related stories Karnataka Polls: Mysuru all set for battle royale as the heavy artillery rolls in

Pot-boiling thriller awaits Belgaum, ‘sugarcane bowl’ of Karnataka, as farmers are angry

Karnataka Elections: CM aspirants aplenty but will a Dalit or woman ever get to head the state? The assembly polls for the 224-seat assembly are scheduled for May 10, with counting taking place on May 13.

Moneycontrol News