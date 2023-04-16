 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to Karnataka on April 16

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit to take part in a host of events, including party rally in Kolar on Sunday.

This is the maiden visit of Gandhi to the state after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

According to party sources, the former Congress president is expected to reach Bengaluru in the morning and then proceed to Kolar by a helicopter.

Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kolar as part of Congress' 'Jai Bharat' rally.