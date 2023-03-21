PM Modi to attend ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ closing ceremony in Karnataka ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Davangere, Karnataka according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Karnataka Elections 2023: Who after Yediyurappa? The million-dollar question BJP has no answers to

The PM's visit to Davangere will be his seventh visit to the state ahead of the Assembly elections. The Prime Minister will also address a mega public rally in to mark the culmination of all four BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Rath Yatras that would have covered nearly 8,000 km by March 25.

Also Read: AAP unveils first list of Karnataka Assembly elections candidates

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra started on March 1 across Karnataka. The four parts of the yatra were launched from Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Belagavi, and Bengaluru. The Vijay Sankalp Yatra's closing ceremony in Davangere will also be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh. BJP leaders claim that 'about 10 lakh people' from Karnataka will attend the event. Related stories Karnataka Elections 2023: Who after Yediyurappa? The million-dollar question BJP has no answers to

AAP unveils first list of Karnataka Assembly elections candidates

Karnataka polls 2023: Congress not keen on fielding Siddaramaiah from Kolar Also Read: Foxconn to invest Rs 8,000 crore, create 50,000 employment opportunities: Karnataka govt The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sadguru Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur on 25th March. The medical institute was constructed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. 1.5 crore cards,will be distributed under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and land rights will be distributed to 22,000 families after the inaugration, according to the report. Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad, commented on the Prime Minister's Karnataka visit and said, “We know how to run a state and we will run our state. Where was PM Modi, and Amit Shah when there was Covid? They never came to Karnataka. Only during elections, they come to hunt for votes.” BJP president J P Nadda, said that while his party was focusing on all round and inclusive development of the country, the Congress was still busy and was promoting dynastic politics with “repackaging after repackaging” of its leader Rahul Gandhi. Nadda accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of rampant corruption and urged people to support the BJP. "Today under BJP new stories of progress and development are being written, with the state emerging as top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and having a leading position in innovations and startups," Nadda said.

Moneycontrol News