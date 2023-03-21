 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to attend ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ closing ceremony in Karnataka ahead of Assembly Elections

Mar 21, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra started on March 1 across Karnataka. The four parts of the yatra were launched from Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Belagavi, and Bengaluru.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Davangere, Karnataka according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The PM's visit to Davangere will be his seventh visit to the state ahead of the Assembly elections. The Prime Minister will also address a mega public rally in to mark the culmination of all four BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Rath Yatras that would have covered nearly 8,000 km by March 25.

