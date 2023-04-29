 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

PM Modi takes swipe at Siddaramaiah over seeking votes in name of Congress leader's retirement from politics

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The Prime Minister's jibe was aimed at 75-year-old Siddaramaiah who recently announced that this will be his last election and he would not contest polls anymore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics.

He said the people of Karnataka will not choose a "tired and defeated" Congress but a BJP teeming with enthusiasm.

"A Congress leader is seeking votes in the name of their retirement. His biggest poll plank is: 'This is my last election. Give me a chance. What a pathetic state they have reached!" Modi said in an election rally in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura.

The Prime Minister's jibe was aimed at 75-year-old Siddaramaiah who recently announced that this will be his last election and he would not contest polls anymore.