Moneycontrol
PM Modi addresses tens of lakhs of BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka, slams 'revdi culture'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed through virtual mode tens of lakhs of BJP workers exhorting them to strengthen booth-level campaigning for the coming Karnataka Assembly elections, and made a strong pitch for ending "revdi culture" (culture of distributing freebies).

Modi also hit out at the Congress on the issue, stating what is the meaning of its guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired.

For Karnataka polls Congress has announced 'guarantees' that include - 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), on coming to power in the state.

The Prime Minister said states are getting immersed in debt because of freebies, and emphasised that the country and the governments cannot be run like this.