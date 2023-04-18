 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No need to boycott Amul in Karnataka: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

The row involving the two unions -- Nandini and Amul -- started recently, after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

Amid the Nandini versus Amul battle in Karnataka, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stressed on Monday that there is no need to boycott Amul in the southern state.

"There is no need to boycott Amul in my view. You keep doing what you want to do. If Amul is snatching something, it is a matter of protest," Patel said.

The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka have alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "kill" Nandini by allowing Amul in the southern state.