Nandini vs Amul in Karnataka: Is it politics over milk or distrust for Amit Shah?

Asha Krishnaswamy
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Congress and JD(S) leaders have been hitting out at the BJP for silently allowing Amul to ‘dislodge’ the Nandini brand of milk and curd. Even pro-Kannada organisations have hit the streets over the issue.

For the first time, a daily essential and cooperative field is being debated in the elections.

More than candidates and their poll prospects, the most debated topic in Karnataka today is Nandini vs Amul. For the first time, a daily essential and cooperative field is being debated in the elections. The polka-dotted frock-wearing Amul girl’s daily dose of humour is no longer bringing smiles to the faces of Kannadigas. For a change, the vocal cords of the fiery BJP leaders are being given a rest — they are always on the backfoot when it comes to questioning their Delhi leaders.

In the West Bengal 2020 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress successfully fought the elections making ‘Bengali pride’ and ‘native vs outsider’ the poll planks to fight the saffron camp, led by Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. She left the Modi-Shah camp stunned, with her party securing a two-thirds majority. In Karnataka, it is the ‘Kannada Asmitè vs Amul invasion’. ‘Go back Amul’, and ‘Boycott Amul’ are trending online.

Championing a home-grown brand

