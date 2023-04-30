 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Polls: Learn from my brother, he is ready to take a bullet for nation: Priyanka Gandhi tells PM Modi

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi commenting on the PM's statement, said: "At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it".

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses Congress supporters at a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Khanapur in Belagavi district, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday remarked about Prime Minister Narendra's statement about verbal abuse, saying one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life, and counselled him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who "is ready to take a bullet for the sake of the country".

Targeting the Congress over its party president M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, PM Modi on Saturday said till now the party and its leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

At a public meeting at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district, Vadra, commenting on the PM's statement, said: "At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it".

"It is strange what I'm seeing from the past two-three days. I have seen many Prime Ministers, Indira ji (Indira Gandhi), she took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, he sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen P V Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country," she said.