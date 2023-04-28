 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KRPP founder Gali Janardhana Reddy confident of coming to power in 2028

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

A former BJP minister, Janardhana Reddy, who had severed ties with the saffron party and floated KRPP in December last year, said he has not launched it with the objective of becoming CM right away in 2023.

His outfit may be taking baby steps in Karnataka's political arena dominated by BJP, Congress and the JD(S) but mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy is confident his newly floated party will grow big enough by 2028 to catapult him to the ruling saddle, as he tests the waters with the electoral debut of his Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha in the ensuing elections to the state Legislative Assembly.

A former BJP minister, Janardhana Reddy, who had severed ties with the saffron party and floated KRPP in December last year, said he has not launched it with the objective of becoming CM right away in 2023.

"I am patient. We will build a solid foundation in 2023 and by 2028 we will come to power on our own strength, with a thumping majority," he said.

When asked if he aimed for Chief Minister's post, Reddy said 'aiming for CM's post--that's not the thing (now). But, when I floated the party...you can understand. But, yes my target is 2028 elections, and Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha will form the government in Karnataka on its own then," Reddy told PTI.