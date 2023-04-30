 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Polls: PM Modi attacks Deve Gowda-led party in latter's home turf

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Channapatana in Ramanagara district, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Targeting both Congress and JD(S) in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the parties a "sign of instability", and cautioned the people that they can't afford to give the state's fortune into their hands.

Calling JD(S) the 'B-team' of Congress, he said Congress and its leaders' main aim is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a "private limited party of a family".

"This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of 'jod-thod' (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is because of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) are too seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Hassan district, he said "People in those states are fed up, development has come to a halt. All the poll guarantees of Congress have become its bundle of lies. There are internal rifts within the Congress." Hassan is the home district of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and is a JD(S) bastion. JD(S) had won six out of seven Assembly seats in the district in 2018, while BJP had won one (Hassan segment) making the saffron party's first win in the Vokkaliga-dominated district in the recent past.