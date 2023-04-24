 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in election fray & 'rebel trouble' for parties in some seats

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST

Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 females and 2 others, office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said.

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, as the withdrawal of candidatures for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday, election officials said.

A total of 517 candidates have withdrawn their candidature till today, even as parties faced "rebel trouble" in several segments.

Among the contesting candidates from recognised political parties- 224 from BJP, 223 Congress (supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote), 207 JD(S), 209 AAP, 133 BSP , 4 CPI(M), 8 JD(U) and 2 NPP.