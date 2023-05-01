Karnataka polls: JD(S) has tacit understanding with BJP, says Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged that the AAP, AIMIM and SDPI were B-teams of the BJP, and that the Janata Dal (Secular) too had entered into a tacit understanding with the BJP.

Calling the BJP's promise of three free LPG cylinders for every family an eyewash, Ramesh, speaking to reporters, pointed out that the ruling party had made a similar promise in Uttar Pradesh "which was never fulfilled". However, he described as "baseless" the BJP's charge that the Congress had not fulfilled its promises in the states where it had come to power.

The BJP government in Karnataka has not fulfilled 90 per cent of its promises given in its manifesto. "The Congress will keep its word. The Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of promises made in 2013," he claimed.

Ramesh said that while the Congress was highlighting the state's issues in this Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were referring to national issues.

District Congress Committee president Harish Kumar and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary were among those present.

PTI