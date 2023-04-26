 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Enthusiastic crowds flock to Priyanka Gandhi campaign events

Kamal G Maheshwari
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

However, it remains to be seen if that enthusiasm will translate into votes for the Congress party. The BJP does appear to be apprehensive, given the flood of leaders to Karnataka, with PM Modi himself set to tour the State extensively from the month-end.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a fierce attack on the BJP Government in the State, accusing it of large-scale corruption and insulting the people of the State through their actions.

“You look just like your grandmother, Mrs Indira Gandhi. The resemblance is amazing. She had done a lot for the poor. I am sure you will too.” When 70-year-old Thirumamma of Hosapodu, in Karnataka’s southernmost district of Chamarajnagar, hugged AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with these words on Tuesday at Hanur village, it veritably captured the enthusiasm and mood of the people there to her maiden visit. The Congress leader was wrapping up an interaction that evening with a group of women from the region, which is a temple hub and home to the Triveni confluence of rivers.

Enthusiastic response

Earlier in the afternoon, people braved the sweltering heat and made a beeline for Helavarahundi (T. Narasipur) to hear Gandhi. Though she was an hour behind schedule, they waited patiently, having come in buses, tempos, goods vehicles, auto rickshaws and any other modes of transport from all over the region.

They rose in a roar when Gandhi, dressed in a simple light blue salwar and sporting a smile, got to the dais and waved. Pro-Congress slogans drowned the arena. Asked why he was so excited, Javaranna (42) of Helvarahundi did not mince words, “It is time for change. Enough of the BJP here. They have done nothing.”