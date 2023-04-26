Karnataka polls: Enthusiastic crowds flock to Priyanka Gandhi campaign events

“You look just like your grandmother, Mrs Indira Gandhi. The resemblance is amazing. She had done a lot for the poor. I am sure you will too.” When 70-year-old Thirumamma of Hosapodu, in Karnataka’s southernmost district of Chamarajnagar, hugged AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with these words on Tuesday at Hanur village, it veritably captured the enthusiasm and mood of the people there to her maiden visit. The Congress leader was wrapping up an interaction that evening with a group of women from the region, which is a temple hub and home to the Triveni confluence of rivers.

Enthusiastic response

Earlier in the afternoon, people braved the sweltering heat and made a beeline for Helavarahundi (T. Narasipur) to hear Gandhi. Though she was an hour behind schedule, they waited patiently, having come in buses, tempos, goods vehicles, auto rickshaws and any other modes of transport from all over the region.

They rose in a roar when Gandhi, dressed in a simple light blue salwar and sporting a smile, got to the dais and waved. Pro-Congress slogans drowned the arena. Asked why he was so excited, Javaranna (42) of Helvarahundi did not mince words, “It is time for change. Enough of the BJP here. They have done nothing.”

They erupted again when she began her address in Kannada, opening with a “Ellarigu Namaskara” (Greetings to all), accompanied by her customary namaskar. A roar went up again when she said that she was impressed by the verdant greenery she had just driven past on the way, and that she knew that the region was a hub of culture, temples and the confluence of three rivers.

They responded with a loud ‘No’ whenever she asked them whether they had got anything from the ruling BJP Government and whether they were happy with it. They lifted their hands in unison when asked to show their displeasure with the Government, or when asked to show support to the Congress.

She launched a fierce attack on the BJP Government in the State, accusing it of large-scale corruption and insulting the people of the State through their actions. She called upon people to vote for themselves, their welfare and that of the State, and not for anybody or any other reason. She also added one more item to the list of Congress poll promises in Karnataka, announcing that the party, if voted to power, would fill all 2.5 lakh government job vacancies in Karnataka that the BJP had not filled. The crowd responded with loud applause.

Corruption charges

Addressing a campaign rally, flanked by candidates contesting from different constituencies in the region, she accused the BJP government of looting ₹1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka, and exhorted the people to vote out the corrupt government. “The BJP government was shameless in demanding 40 percent commission from contractors and brazen in its looting of the State. This matter was brought to the notice of PM Modi, too, by associations. But he did not act,” she alleged.

'Not about Modi or any leader'

Making light of Prime Minister Modi’s “weird” comments making the ensuing elections all about him, the Congress leader made it clear that the election was not about “Modiji or any other leader of any political party.”

“This election is about you”, she said and called upon the people to make sure that the elections remained focused on Karnataka and the pride and welfare of the people of Karnataka.

Gandhi urged people to vote carefully, stating that these were “make or break elections.”

The Nandini conspiracy

Gandhi also accused the BJP of weakening Nandini (dairy brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation, KMF) and preparing the ground for a takeover of KMF by Amul. She gave a “guarantee” that no outside co-op would be allowed to take over KMF and assured the crowd that the Congress would strengthen the milk federation.

Amidst all the politics, Gandhi had a personal moment with Darshan, the party candidate from Nanjangud, who had lost his father Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana two weeks earlier. He was the former Congress Lok Sabha member representing Chamrajnagar.

Unmindful of security

During her visit, Gandhi was clearly unmindful of security concerns, as she left Helavarahundi village astride her car, waving to an equally responsive crowd, and drove to Hanur, 51 km away, to participate in an interactive session with rural women. Here she pointed out that the ‘double engine’ government was faltering owing to the lack of adequate representation of women, and urged the women to vote for Congress.

During the interaction, Bommamma of Kokkabora village said the Government had not delivered on any front. “People here are suffering owing to inadequate health facilities and lack of basic necessities. They had not given us the houses they promised either, she said. To this, Gandhi responded by asking her to be patient. “The Congress government will soon be in office. And we are not a party of shallow promises. We deliver on promises,” she said, asking the gathering to vote for her party.

Later, in the gathering dusk, she participated in a roadshow in KR Nagar town, waving to huge crowds on either side of the 2-km-long route, astride a van, and left for Mysore after addressing a gathering at the Town Hall Circle.

AAICC State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, MLAs Yathinra Siddaramaiah, T Narasipur candidate HC Mahadevappa, Nanjangud candidate Darshan Druvanayrana, KR Nagar candidate D Ravishankar and several other Congress leaders, including Tanveer Sait, Sunil Bose and Sunita Veerappa Gowda, attended the campaign rally.

Moot question

In terms of sheer numbers, though the crowd was no comparison to those at Prime Minister Modi’s rallies in Mysore city during the last elections, the enthusiasm among people was clearly perceptible. However, it remains to be seen if that enthusiasm will translate into votes. If the flood of BJP leaders to Karnataka is any indication, the party is clearly apprehensive.

Prime Minister Modi himself will continuously tour the State from April 29 to May 7, and address a public rally in Mysore city on April 30. The response to the Prime Minister this time round will be watched keenly. Interestingly, Congress leaders are concentrating more on rural areas and the hinterland, rather than urban centres.