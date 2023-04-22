 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Congress alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject its candidates' applications

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the Election Commission should investigate the matter and summon the call details of the CMO to ascertain the truth.

The Congress on Saturday alleged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates and rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees contesting the May 10 Assembly election.

"A major conspiracy is going on to reject the applications of the Congress candidates," the party's Karnataka unit chief said in a press conference.

He charged that some applications of the BJP candidates, for instance in Saundatti Yellamma constituency, are defective but the CMO "directly called the officer and directed him to make changes".