Karnataka Polls: Amit Shah holds massive roadshows in Tumkuru, says 'we ended 4% Muslim quota'

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST

Shah defended the decision of the state BJP government to scrap the 4 percent quota to Muslims under OBC list, stating that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held massive roadshows in four Assembly segments of the State, waving at a large enthusiastic crowds along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 polls in Karnataka.

Shah, who stood on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by party leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, during the roadshows at Gubbi and Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Ranebennur in Haveri district, and in Shivamogga.

In Shivamogga, the Union Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and party MP B Y Raghavendra.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', amid drum sounds at all these places.