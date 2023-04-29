 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls 2023: I have shut all sources of corruption for Congress, says PM Modi

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Karnataka elections 2023: Alleging that Congress was abusing him, as he has shut all its sources of corruption, the PM claimed that only BJP can provide stable and strong government in Karnataka.

Noting that BJP has formed a new team with a mixture of - new energy and old experience - for Karnataka's progress, PM Modi said this team will work on preparing a roadmap for Karnataka during the 'Amrit Kaal'. (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a new election slogan 'Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara' (This time's decision, majority BJP government) for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, ahead of Assembly polls, and expressed confidence about the party coming back to power with a full majority.

Alleging that Congress was abusing him, as he has shut all its sources of corruption, he claimed that only BJP can provide stable and strong government in Karnataka.

PM Modi's stress on BJP getting a clear mandate in May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got majority both in 2008 and 2018, when it emerged as the single largest party, and had to form government with the backing of MLAs from opposition ranks who switched loyalty to it and independents.

"Modi has shut the ways for Congress' corruption. Congress means corruption. While Congress' account has 'Corruption Kaal', there is 'Amrit Kaal' in BJP's account. Congress is worried as all its sources (of corruption) have been shut, so they are chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug). While Congress is busy digging Modi's grave, people are ensuring lotus blooms," PM Modi said.