Karnataka polls 2023: Congress not keen on fielding Siddaramaiah from Kolar

In possible disagreements within the Congress team, the party has reportedly instructed former chief minister Siddaramaiah to drop his plan to contest from Kolar assembly segment in the coming state Assembly polls.

The Congress top brass, according to reports, has asked Siddaramaiah to contest from his traditional stronghold of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Surveys by a team of Karnataka congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala predicted a rough ride for the former CM in Kolar.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election two factions have been created in Kolar. Former speaker Ramesh Kumar versus former Union Minister KH Muniyappa which is creating trouble for Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, people from Badami also protested in front of Siddaramaiah's house in Bengaluru when he announced that he wish to contest from the Kolar constituency demanding him to contest from Badami again. According to the sources, many leaders from Kolar, Badami, Varuna, and Chamarajpet are meeting Siddaramaiah and asking him to contest. But after the message by Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah may choose to contest most likely from the safe seat of Varuna. Earlier, Revenue minister R Ashoka took a dig at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said, Congress is confident of winning more than 130 seats in Karnataka but it is in search of the constitution for its leader. Siddaramaiah will run away from the Kolar constituency as the BJP candidate from Kolar Varthur Prakash will win, he said.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

