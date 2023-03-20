 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls 2023: Congress not keen on fielding Siddaramaiah from Kolar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Karnataka election updates: After the 2019 Lok Sabha election two factions have been created in Kolar. Former speaker Ramesh Kumar versus former Union Minister KH Muniyappa which is creating trouble for Siddaramaiah.

The Congress top brass, according to reports, has asked Siddaramaiah to contest from his traditional stronghold of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

In possible disagreements within the Congress team, the party has reportedly instructed former chief minister Siddaramaiah to drop his plan to contest from Kolar assembly segment in the coming state Assembly polls.

Surveys by a team of Karnataka congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala predicted a rough ride for the former CM in Kolar.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election two factions have been created in Kolar. Former speaker Ramesh Kumar versus former Union Minister KH Muniyappa which is creating trouble for Siddaramaiah.