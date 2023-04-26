Karnataka Elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Mangaluru on April 27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a massive rally in the city on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said people in Karnataka have decided to bring the Congress to power with an absolute majority. The BJP is in a pathetic condition after their 'misgovernance' in the last four years, he alleged.

He claimed that the BJP came to power through horse-trading in the state and later indulged in corrupt deals to make money due to which people termed their rule as 40 percent commission government.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate in Kaup constituency Vinay Kumar Sorake said in Udupi that Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with fishermen at Uchila on Thursday.

The programme will be held at the Shalini G Shanker Auditorium of Uchila Mahalakshmi temple, he said.

PTI