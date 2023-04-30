 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Mysuru, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies.

In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jambu Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister's roadshow passed through various parts of the city.

PM Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state and mounted on a specially designed vehicle.

Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.