Karnataka Elections: Parameshwara says he is no pushover, very much in race for CM post

Asha Krishnaswamy
Koratagere (Karnataka) / Apr 28, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

G Parameshwara, a senior politician, has held several portfolios in Karnataka, including home, higher education, medical education, information and sericulture. He was the deputy chief minister and President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for eight consecutive years, but the CM’s post has proved elusive.

If there is one senior politician in Karnataka who has no known enemies and doesn’t fit the mold of a typical Congress politician, it is G Parameshwara. However, he has serious competitors if he joins the race for the chief minister’s post, provided the Congress comes to power on its strength on May 13.

A doctorate degree holder in agricultural sciences from Australia, 71-year-old Parameshwara makes no secret of his ambition to ascend to the chief minister’s post should the Congress win the Karnataka elections slated for May 10. “I am definitely inclined to become chief minister,” he told Moneycontrol. “But finally, it is left to the high command to decide.”

Parameshwara, a Dalit politician, has held several portfolios in Karnataka, including home, higher education, medical education, information and sericulture. He was the deputy chief minister and President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for eight consecutive years. He heads the party’s election manifesto drafting committee and is in the inner circle of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Incidentally, Parameshwara sustained head injury while campaigning in Koratagere on April 28 evening, when someone from the crowd pelted a stone. He was taken to a primary health care centre and later shifted to Tumakuru.