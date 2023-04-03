 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: In building a rainbow coalition, whose math will finally add up?

Sandeep Shastri
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

The BJP is hoping to bank on the special provisions it has made for both the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas in the new reservation matrix.

Social Arithmetic seems to be the buzzword in conversations on Karnataka’s electoral politics. Caste permutations and combinations are being animatedly discussed within party circles and in the media.  While political parties and their leaders make the formal argument that they do not seek votes on caste lines, it is clear that caste identities are critical in both choice of candidates as well as analysing electoral prospects.

Both the BJP and the Congress are aiming at building broad rainbow coalitions across caste groups in order to bolster their chances of emerging with a clear majority in the coming elections.

Traditionally, Karnataka has had two dominant castes – the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas. The Lingayats have a strong presence in Northern Karnataka and the Vokkaligas are a key force in the Old Mysore region. Between them, the two castes account for more than half the MLAs elected to the state legislature since 1957.

Lingayats: BJP’s Bedrock