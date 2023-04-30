 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Polls: 'Dynastic' Congress and JD(S) responsible for political instability, they encourage corruption: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Karnataka elections 2023: PM Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolar district, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), saying the two "dynastic" parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka, and that they "encourage corruption".

PM Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.

"The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament," he said at a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is a JD(S) bastion.

It was here that the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, won the 2018 assembly election defeating BJP candidate C P Yogeeshwara, and is again seeking reelection.