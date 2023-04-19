 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah, Shettar file nomination for Assembly polls

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, and Jagadish Shettar who recently quit the BJP were among the prominent figures who filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, and Jagadish Shettar who recently quit the BJP were among the prominent figures who filed their nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday.

With just a day left for formally entering the poll fray, and as tomorrow happens to be 'Amavasya', which is considered inauspicious by certain sections of people, most of the candidates filed their papers today. All the candidates were accompanied by large numbers of supporters, beating drums, waving party flags and shouting slogans.

Bommai filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Shiggaon in Haveri district. He was accompanied by BJP national president J P Nadda and Kannada film star Sudeep.

Earlier in the day he visited temples, and also held a massive road show as well as addressed a public meeting along with Nadda and Sudeep in Shiggaon.