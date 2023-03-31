 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections: Can Yediyurappa achieve for son Vijayendra what Deve Gowda could for Kumaraswamy?

BS ARUN
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Karnataka election updates: BS Yediyurappa is the undisputed leader of the Lingayat community and has declared that he won’t contest again and wants Vijayendra to be fielded from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, from where he has won eight times.

Families with vested stakes in politics are aplenty in Karnataka. In this election, BS Yediyurappa’s attempts to pitchfork his son BY Vijayendra into BJP’s leadership is being keenly watched.

 

There is no state in India which does not boast of political families – a phenomenon where there is more than one person in the family playing an active role in politics alongside getting themselves elected as people’s representatives. This can be seen in any political party, be it national or regional.

Karnataka is no stranger to “dynasty” politics. In a way, the role  of dynasties in the state’s politics  increased from the 1990s which also goes to show that politicians during the first few decades after Independence rarely promoted their family members in the state – of course, there were a few exceptions.

If one takes a look at the list of chief ministers that Karnataka has had, one can come across a number of them promoting the growth of their sons in the political field. Almost all these CMs were first-generation politicians, but that didn’t come in the way of them promoting their families and making them take active roles in state or national politics.