Karnataka Elections: BJP sets its sights on Old Mysuru region but the going hasn’t been smooth

BS ARUN
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

It is a desperate bid by the BJP. Something it never attempted in the last three decades. The ruling party in Karnataka is trying its best to put up a creditable show in the Old Mysuru region where it has traditionally failed to make an impact.
The party is focussing its attention on this Vokkaliga belt while believing that its performance in all other areas will continue to be the same or better than in the 2018 polls.

Why Old Mysuru Matters

The party has never touched the majority (113 seats) mark in the state in general elections. Since it has made inroads in other areas, it believes that only a good performance in the Old Mysuru region will ensure it can accomplish that feat . For this reason, BJP bigwigs are leaving no stone unturned to impress the electorate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow and speech in Mandya on March 12 seemed to evoke good response. On March 25, he will have made his seventh visit to the state since January, this time to inaugurate a Metro line in Bengaluru. Before him, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Mandya. In all these events, a slew of inaugurations/laying of foundation stones were carried out.