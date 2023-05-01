 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections: BJP overcomes dissent over ticket denial in coast, but Puttur a problem segment

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Two prominent persons who revolted against the party as soon as they were denied the opportunity to contest, K Raghupati Bhat in Udupi and Minister S Angara in Sullia (Dakshina Kannada), have already come back to the party fold, throwing their weight behind the official candidates.

BJP supporters gather for a roadshow of Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Tumkur district, on May 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

With only nine days left for Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is fighting hard to retain its hold in the coastal region, termed as the 'cradle of Hindutva politics', by winning in as many seats, having sailed past the initial dissent from those who were denied tickets to contest.

Bhat, who believed that he would certainly be renominated -- and broke into tears when the bad news came -- later began to work for the official candidate Yashpal Suvarna in Udupi, who he described as 'my boy'. He said top leaders had called him and said he would have a definite role in the party in the future.

The candidate, Yashpal Survarna, said, "The voters have decided to bring the union government led by Narendra Modi and the 'double-engine government' of Karnataka back to power. I am confident of winning by a huge margin in Udupi with the blessings of voters and the hard work of our party workers." Suvarna, who gained prominence in the party by resorting to cow vigilantism and instigating the fight against hijab, is making house-to-house visits in the constituency along with MLA Raghupati Bhat and other party leaders and workers.