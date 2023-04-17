 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Parties caught between factionalism, loyalists, defectors — ticket distribution exposes fault lines

Sandeep Shastri
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: The challenge for BJP, Congress and JDS is to manage the contradictions thrown up by ticket distribution and ensure party unity. BJP’s inability to do a Gujarat style overhaul by allowing new faces to dominate the list reveals the party’s weaknesses in Karnataka

Whichever party, BJP and Congress, handles factionalism and ensures visible party unity would surely have the upper hand. (Representative image)

The past week turned the focus in Karnataka towards the choice of candidates by different political parties for the upcoming elections. Each party has had its share of agonising challenges, unending anxieties and long-winding negotiations, both when finalising their lists and also dealing with the fallout of the announcement.

The three major players – BJP, Congress and JDS,  have had their fair share of being on the edge, for vastly different reasons. How have they each dealt with the nitty-gritty of ticket distribution and what is its likely impact on party unity? A meaningful analysis would require an independent assessment of the strategies followed by each of the parties.

BJP: Troubles Mount

First, the ruling BJP. They were the last among the three players to announce their first list. The party has always followed the practice of the names of its candidates being announced soon after the meeting of its central decision making body. This time around, the party had to hold further discussions among key leaders to iron out differences  prior to the announcement of the first list.