Karnataka Elections 2023: Why you should take all the recent opinion polls with a pinch of salt

Amitabh Tiwari
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Karnataka elections: A host of opinion polls released on the day Karnataka Election dates were announced projected a hung assembly. Opinion polls fail to take into account the local factors and have, historically, been way off the mark

Four agencies released their results on Wednesday with two indicating a hung assembly and one of them suggesting BJP could be the single largest party.

The season of opinion polls is back with the Karnataka elections due on May 10. Opinion polls quench the thirst of the public eager to understand which way the electoral wind is blowing. However, their accuracy has always been a point of debate. In the first-past-the-post system, getting the seat share predictions right has always been tough for the survey agencies.

 

Hung Assembly. Really?

 