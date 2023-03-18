 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: The “National versus Regional” dilemma haunting BJP and Congress

Radhika Ramaseshan
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Karnataka polls: Both BJP and Congress have to deal with powerful regional leaders and factionalism in Karnataka, which constrains the choices before the high commands of both parties in cultivating loyalties, awarding tickets and driving political strategy

A majority of the BJP’s Karnataka leaders and functionaries have averred that the central leadership will micro-and-macro manage the impending assembly elections, the most critical aspect from their viewpoint being ticket distribution.

The Congress high command was on tenterhooks over the conflict between two of its most prominent regional leaders: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who by virtue of holding important posts insist that their word was final on the vital parts of electioneering. Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, is the Opposition leader in the Karnataka legislature, while Shivakumar heads the Karnataka Congress.

Reckoning With Satraps

Underlying the BJP’s claim that its national leadership will arbiter and settle issues including nominations hangs the larger-than-life shadow of its four-time CM, BS Yediyurappa. Although Yediyurappa announced his withdrawal from electoral politics, the central BJP recognised his continuing salience in Karnataka and his work in building the party from scratch.