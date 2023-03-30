 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: The gateway to the South that BJP cannot afford to lose 

Radhika Ramaseshan
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Karnataka news updates: In a stark departure from its norm, the BJP central leadership has grudgingly thrust BS Yediyurappa back into the limelight. In contrast, Congress’s default strategy has been to trust its big guns in the state to deliver

The Congress’s capability to sew the rough edges and go as a united force might hold the clue to the success the Gandhis dearly want in Karnataka.

 

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed half a dozen public meetings in Karnataka, which will elect 224 legislators on May 10, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched his party’s campaign with a three-day stopover in Belagavi and Tumakuru after a 21-day walkathon last September during his “Bharat Jodi Yatra”, the contours of the battle ahead are getting etched.

As with every state election in the past, Modi will undergird the Karnataka polls, while Home minister Amit Shah will do the heavy lifting. The Congress has apparently left the exercise to the local leadership, notwithstanding the manifest streak of factionalism in its ranks. The Congress looks like it is willing to take the risk.

Karnataka: South’s Outlier